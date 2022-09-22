School bus driver charged with reckless driving in work zone wreck on I-81 in Rockingham

A school bus driver has been charged with reckless driving after police say she rear-ended a work truck setting up a lane closure Wednesday morning on I-81.

The driver of the work truck, a 21-year man from Salem, suffered minor injuries in the crash as did two 15-year-old girls on the school bus.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 a.m. Sept. 21 at the 261-mile-marker in Rockingham County.

A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to a release Thursday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. A highway truck, hauling a flashing message board directing traffic to the left lane, was in the right lane for the protection of highway workers setting up the cones for the lane closure. This is when the truck was rear-ended by a Warren County Public Schools bus.

The driver of the school bus, Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt. State Police charged Lowe with reckless driving in the crash that remains under investigation.

The two students with minor injuries were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash, Coffey said.