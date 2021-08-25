School mask mandate critics ask supervisors for help

“The “school board is not fulfilling their role,” Latham said.

Like several other speakers, he asked the supervisors to step in and use the board’s one tool it can use to keep the school system in check: funding.

“We have nowhere else to go at this point,” Latham said. “A lot of have just chosen civil disobedience. I will not send my children in a mask. And that’s not because of the mask. That’s because of personal liberty and choice and freedom. … We can all give freedom to the government very easily. They will take it every single time you offer it. You’ll never get it back. And that is true all throughout history. That’s not me saying that. And if we give up parental choice here, then the next subject that comes up we won’t have parental choice.”

Supervisor Deborah Frazier said it’s good to have resident input, but that time should not be used to “attack.” Rather, she said, the community needs to work together.

“We need to show that we value one another,” she said.

Other supervisors also noted the importance of allowing residents to speak.

Two supervisors raised the idea of introducing school choice to county residents.