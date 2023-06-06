A licensed school psychologist who homeschooled her three sons is running as a Republican for the Culpeper County School Board Salem District seat.

Terese Matricardi, 53, of Reva is a licensed teacher in Virginia who has worked 28 years as an independent contractor in school psychology in Spotsylvania, Fauquier and Culpeper, according to her provided resume.

She remained an independent contractor because, “I refused to rationalize and enforce the political agenda now controlling public education,” the candidate says on her campaign website, matricardi4sb.com.

“I am running for School Board because my constituents have urged me to run for years, and I consider it a personal and moral responsibility,” Matricardi stated in response to a questionnaire from the Star-Exponent.

“As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than what directs the minds and souls of our children. Public education sets the trajectory for our children, our nation and our world, and I look forward to effectively contributing to what needs to be done.”

Matricardi, in her first run for elected office, said the top three issues she would prioritize are school safety, academic excellence and parental rights.

“I also advocate for promoting mental health and preserving constitutional rights for everyone,” she continued.

A resident of Culpeper County for 17 years, Matricardi’s three children graduated from Eastern View High School and are now attending or graduated from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

She is married to Ed Matricardi.

She homeschooled her children prior to high school with classical curriculum and has been a parent volunteer in elementary schools, leading student book clubs. Matricardi holds a master’s degree in school psychology from Trinity University and a bachelor’s degree in education and French from the University of Arkansas.

In her first bid for elected office, Matricardi is seeking a contested seat, as retired school administrator Kelley Pearson is also seeking to represent the Salem District on the Culpeper County School Board.

Pearson is running as an independent.

Matricardi said she is the better candidate because she is more representative of the constituents in the Salem District, which is predominantly conservative.

“Almost 80% of Salem District voted for Gov. Youngkin in 2021, and they want to be represented on the school board by a conservative voice who will advance Gov. Youngkin’s educational agenda,” Matricardi said. “I will be that voice. As a school psychologist, I have expertise in the legal foundations of education and special education, and as a parent I understand the practical concerns of parents.

“I have the expertise, integrity and courage to offer intelligent, innovative solutions and I look forward to being a voice for parents on the Culpeper School Board.”

Matricardi said she is proudly seeking the endorsement of the local Republican Party because voters deserve to understand the philosophy of the people running to represent them.

“The Salem District is predominantly conservative, and I share their beliefs. My constituents tell me they don’t want to be represented by someone claiming to be an ‘independent’ when in reality they only vote in Democratic primaries,” Matricardi said. “Voters in Salem District now recognize demands for ‘political neutrality’ as one-sided, which does not bring unity or consensus, but rather eliminates their conservative values.”

She said she was honored to be endorsed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Del. Nick Freitas, Sen. Bryce Reeves and Culpeper County Supervisor Tom Underwood.

Regarding her priority of parental rights, Matricardi, on her campaign web page, stated as an elected school board member she would:

insist upon transparency regarding all disciplinary violations at school, requiring an online weekly report of disciplinary infractions;

require parental notification regarding consults with counselors, require parental notification regarding transgender ideation;

ensure “Social Emotional Learning” programs never administer evaluations or use data without parental consent.

The Culpeper County Republican Committee will vote on endorsements for all the local candidates who applied at its July 27 meeting, according to Bill Schneider, with the CCRC nomination subcommittee.