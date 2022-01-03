 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
0 comments
top story

School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow

Snow falls at the White House early in the morning in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as a winter storm blows into the Mid-Atlantic area.

 Andrew Harnik / Associated Press

WASHINGTON—A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation’s capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president’s helicopter.

As much as 10 inches of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area until 4 p.m. EST Monday. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph were forecast, and travel was expected to be very difficult because of the hazardous conditions, the weather service said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The timing of this isn’t great,” said National Weather Service meteorologist David Roth. “For the D.C. area, it’s morning rush hour. At least for places to the northeast, it’ll be closer to midday.”

More than half the flights were delayed or canceled Monday morning at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map. A quarter of the flights at New York’s three major airports were delayed or canceled as well.

The snow also grounded President Joe Biden’s helicopter, so he was motorcading to the White House from Andrews Air Force Base in suburban Maryland after a weekend in Delaware. With snow blanketing the streets in and around the nation’s capital, the White House Press briefing was canceled, although Biden’s other public events were still on.

Air Force One landed safely in the snow at Andrews Air Force Base, then spent 27 minutes on the runway as plows worked to clear a safe path. The Weather Prediction Center said 2 inches of snow per hour could fall in some areas, and thunder snow was possible.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert