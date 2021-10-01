Scrabble School approved for State Historical Highway Marker

“The Foundation is very pleased with the announcement and the marker to be erected and unveiled for a date in the future, probably spring 2022,” said SSP Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts, a student at Scrabble School in the 1960s. “The marker will celebrate Scrabble's Centennial year celebration. More information will be forthcoming,” she said.

The text for the approved state highway marker is as follows:

“Scrabble School, first known as Woodville School, opened in 1922 to serve African Americans in grades 1-7. This was the first of four schools built in Rappahannock County with funding from Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears, Roebuck & Co., who had joined forces with educator Booker T. Washington in a school-building campaign. Between 1917 and 1932, the Rosenwald Fund helped construct about 5,000 schools for Black students across the rural South. Encouraged by neighbor Isaiah Wallace, Black residents contributed $1,100 toward the $3,225 cost of this building. Scrabble School closed in 1968 after operating for one year on a desegregated basis.”

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the highway marker, along with 17 others, at its September meeting, according the DHR release.