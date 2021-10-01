Scrabble School approved for State Historical Highway Marker

A near century-old Rosenwald school in Rappahannock County has been approved for a new State Historical Highway Marker, expanding recognition of notable Black history sites in communities.
The Scrabble School, just off of Sperryville Pike, is already on the National Register of Historic Places.
The proposed location for the new sign, likely to be erected next year, is 111 Scrabble Rd. in Castleton, according to a recent release from Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources that oversees the highway marker program.
Built 1921-22, Scrabble School is one of more than 360 Rosenwald schools specially established in Virginia to educate African-American children during racial segregation, operating as such until 1968.
Chicago philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, part owner of Sears & Roebuck, partnered with Booker T. Washington to fund and establish 5,400 such schools across America during the difficult years of Jim Crow.
Scrabble School alumni led the effort to renovate and reopen the local two-room schoolhouse building in 2009 as the Rappahannock Senior Center as well as a Heritage Center to educate the public about the structure’s history and the many families and young people it served.
Alumni have been successful in that endeavor, organizing various documentary projects about the school and community programs. The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation sponsored the state marker initiative.
“The Foundation is very pleased with the announcement and the marker to be erected and unveiled for a date in the future, probably spring 2022,” said SSP Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts, a student at Scrabble School in the 1960s. “The marker will celebrate Scrabble's Centennial year celebration. More information will be forthcoming,” she said.
The text for the approved state highway marker is as follows:
“Scrabble School, first known as Woodville School, opened in 1922 to serve African Americans in grades 1-7. This was the first of four schools built in Rappahannock County with funding from Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears, Roebuck & Co., who had joined forces with educator Booker T. Washington in a school-building campaign. Between 1917 and 1932, the Rosenwald Fund helped construct about 5,000 schools for Black students across the rural South. Encouraged by neighbor Isaiah Wallace, Black residents contributed $1,100 toward the $3,225 cost of this building. Scrabble School closed in 1968 after operating for one year on a desegregated basis.”
The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the highway marker, along with 17 others, at its September meeting, according the DHR release.
Education during Jim Crow threads through five of the markers, including at Scrabble School, the release stated. Other recently approved state highway markers in this category include one to Dr. Madison Briscoe (1904-1995), a biologist who grew up in Winchester attending segregated schools.
Briscoe went on to co-found a pre-medical program at Storer College, teach at Howard University College of Medicine, and serve in the Army’s 16th Malaria Survey Unit during World War II, according to DHR.
In Charlottesville, the first Black student to attend the University of Virginia, Gregory Swanson, will also be honored with a state highway marker.
After a U.S. District Court ruled in Swanson’s favor, UVA admitted him to its graduate school of law in 1950. This established a precedent that many other Virginia colleges would follow with the admission of Black students into graduate programs, according to DHR.
In Alexandria, a state highway marker was also approved for Earl Francis Lloyd (1928-2015), a member of the Washington Capitols in 1950, making him the first African-American to play in an NBA game.
Lloyd served in the Korean War and went on to play with the Syracuse Nationals, winning the NBA championship in 1955. In 1960, Lloyd became the first Black assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons, and later the NBA’s fourth Black head coach, according to DHR.
