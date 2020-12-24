Scrabble School collects alumni stories for Rosenwald film project

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation has launched a project to collect the stories of Black students who attended Rappahannock County’s four Rosenwald Schools during the period of government-mandated segregation.

Philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, who was president of Sears, Roebuck & Co., helped the Tuskegee Institute’s Booker T. Washington, a renowned educator, author and adviser to presidents, build these state-of-the-art schools for African-American students across the nation.

Besides the surviving school in Scrabble, which is now a museum and senior center, Rappahannock County had Rosenwald schools in the town of Washington, plus Flint Hill and Amissville. The schools closed when Virginia schools racially integrated their students in 1968, but the stories of those years remain fresh for some alumni.

Over two recent weekends, 32 alumni, friends and family shared their recollections about attending a Rosenwald school. The project is the latest of the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation’s work to collect oral histories of the county’s African-American residents.