Scrabble School historical sign to be unveiled Sunday

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation announces the unveiling and dedication of a Virginia historical highway marker from 2 to 5 p.m. this Sunday, May 22 onsite at 111 Scrabble Rd. in Castleton.

The public is invited to attend the festivities onsite surrounding the marker, presented by Virginia Department of Historical Resources, as the school celebrates its centennial year, the preservation group announced in a news release.

Local, regional, state, and national level elected officials have been invited to attend and give greetings. Keynote Speaker, SSPF Board Member, Stephanie Deutsch, is author of the book, “You need a schoolhouse." It is the story of how Julius Rosenwald, a Jewish philanthropist and one of the founders of Sears and Roebuck, and Booker T. Washington, one of the founders and first president of Tuskegee Institute, partnered to build schools for African American children in the rural segregated south in the early 1900’s.

At the unveiling there will be yard games, school tours and exhibits, live music by Bobby G and the Heavies, vendors and free refreshments.

Attendees may park at the former site of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, corner, of Sperryville Pike and Scrabble Road, for shuttle service to and from the school starting at 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring sit-upons, lawn chairs and blankets. Cash or checks recommended to purchase items from vendors or Scrabble School merchandise as WI-FI is spotty and may not be available for credit card processing, according to the release.

Scrabble School is one of more than 5,000 Rosenwald Schools built for African Americans in the Southeastern United States during segregation, and the first of four built in Rappahannock. It closed in 1968 when the County integrated its schools. Its original purpose all but forgotten, the school building deteriorated and was slated for demolition.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation was established as a community effort to preserve the school and to share its legacy through educational programs. Restored in 2009, Scrabble School now serves a dual-purpose to the community; the Rappahannock County senior citizens program is housed there as well an exhibit that tells the school’s history as seen through the eyes of its students.