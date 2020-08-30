Search continues for missing kayaker on Rappahannock

A search continued Monday on the Rappahannock River for a kayaker who went missing Sunday afternoon.
Paige Pearson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said a male kayaker departed the Fredericksburg City Dock with another boater shortly after 4 p.m. and soon encountered rough water, causing the male’s kayak to flip.
Pearson said the man recovered and held on to the kayak momentarily, but let go.
Search operations continued into Monday afternoon with rescue workers resuming searching the river in the vicinity of the Fredericksburg City Dock early this morning.
