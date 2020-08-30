 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search continues for missing kayaker on Rappahannock
0 comments
editor's pick

Search continues for missing kayaker on Rappahannock

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Kayaker

Crews search the Rappahannock River for a missing kayaker on Monday near City Dock in Fredericksburg.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

A search continued Monday on the Rappahannock River for a kayaker who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Paige Pearson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said a male kayaker departed the Fredericksburg City Dock with another boater shortly after 4 p.m. and soon encountered rough water, causing the male’s kayak to flip.

Pearson said the man recovered and held on to the kayak momentarily, but let go.

Search operations continued into Monday afternoon with rescue workers resuming searching the river in the vicinity of the Fredericksburg City Dock early this morning.

+1 
Stafford Fire & Rescue logo

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 1st

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News