 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search continues in Shenandoah National Park for missing 18-year-old
0 comments
top story

Search continues in Shenandoah National Park for missing 18-year-old

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old white male reported missing on Friday from Shenandoah National Park had not been found as of Sunday morning.

Ty Sauer was last seen on the evening of Thursday, April 22 at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park's central section near Luray. This is Pinnacles Overlook with an auto-accessible overlook and parking area at Mile 35.1 on the scenic route.

"The search for Ty Sauer continues in Shenandoah National Park," according to a park post on Sunday. "Teams will return to the area of highest probability today."

Sauer was described as 6'3", 187 pounds, with short, dirty blond hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue Christmas pajama bottoms and white sneakers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sauer may also be wearing Nike shorts that are gray with black striped design, calf-hi white socks and yellow hospital booties with non-slip treads, according to new information released Sunday by the National Park Service.

Supporting the search are Shenandoah National Park staff, 15 search & rescue cooperators, five dog teams and a U.S Park Police helicopter.

"Although the park appreciates the many offers of assistance, the search operation is fully staffed with trained search and rescue personnel," officials said Sunday.

The park superintendent on Sunday afternoon issued temporary closures of trails in the search area so as to limit "potential scent contamination" for working search dogs. 

The following trails from Skyline Drive east to the boundary were closed to all park visitors until further notice: Hannah Run Trail, Catlett Spur Trail, Catlett Mountain Trail, Corbin Cabin Cutoff, Nicholson Hollow and Hazel Mountain Trail. Anyone who has seen Sauer is asked to call 1-800/732-0911.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
National News

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

  • Updated

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News