Search continues in Shenandoah National Park for missing UVA lecturer

The search for a missing local woman in Shenandoah National Park continues.

Julia Christine Devlin, 55, was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14.

Her white Lexus sedan was found wrecked and abandoned in the southern part of Shenandoah on Saturday, July 17. Security footage showed her car entering the park late on July 14, according to a park Facebook post on Thursday.

Devlin is 5’7”and 150 pounds with dark blonde hair. According to media reports, she is a lecturer with the University of Virginia.

The National Park Service is leading the investigation. The search operation is being continued by Shenandoah National Park and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Canine teams are also on site.

Park officials urged the public to avoid the area. Due to the ongoing investigation and search dogs activity, volunteers are not being recruited.

Anyone who has seen Ms. Devlin or has any information about her disappearance should contact the tip line: 888-653-0009, go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or nps_isb@nps.gov