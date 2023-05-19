A search continues for the third day at Shenandoah National Park for a missing Fairfax County man.

Mateo Cobo Zevallos, 21, was last seen on May 5 leaving his home on Bradford Wood Court in Oakton, on his way to George Mason University in Fairfax.

His 2020 Honda Civic was discovered in a section of the national park, north of Luray, on Tuesday, May 16, according to a SNP release on Friday.

Zevallos was reported missing May 9 to Fairfax County Police, according to a Virginia Critically Missing Adult alert from Virginia State Police. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency, according to state police.

Zevallos was wearing gray sweatpants and a plaid flannel shirt. He is 5’9”, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He may have been carrying a North Face backpack, according to the park release.

Following a hasty search Tuesday evening, Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation early Wednesday. The following trails and adjacent areas are closed for search operations: Overall Run, Traces, Mathews Arm, Tuscarora, Beecher Ridge and Thompson Hollow, according to the Friday release. Several parking areas are reserved for Search and Rescue personnel.

Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue is leading the search aided by Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Fairfax County Police, Virginia State Police, Piedmont SAR, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Virginia Rescue Dog Association, Christian Ministries SAR, SAR Tracking Institute, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Blue and Grey Rescue Dogs, TrotSAR and K9 Alert.

If anyone thinks they may have seen Zevallos, please call 540/999-3422.