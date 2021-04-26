 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search suspended for missing 18-year-old in Shenandoah National Park
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Search suspended for missing 18-year-old in Shenandoah National Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The days-long search for a missing New Jersey teenager in Shenandoah National Park was suspended Monday afternoon based on a preliminary identification of remains found.

The body of a male believed to be Ty Sauer was discovered by searchers at 2:55 p.m. on April 26 about 2.5 miles from the park boundary in Rappahannock County, according to a park release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive ID and determination of cause of death.

The remains were found about two miles from where Sauer was last seen Thursday, April 22 at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park’s central section at Pinnacle Overlook, the release stated.

Shenandoah National Park joined Virginia Department of Emergency Management in thanking all who helped in the difficult search – DOGS-East, Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue, Va. Search & Rescue Dog Association, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Rockingham-Augusta Search & Rescue, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Trot Search & Rescue, Blue & Gray Search & Rescue Dogs, Search & Rescue Tracking Institute, Piedmont Search & Rescue, K-9 Alert, Virginia State Police, Louisa County Sheriff’s Department, Shenandoah Nordic/Backcountry Search and Rescue, Mid-Atlantic D.O.G.S., Greene County, Rockingham Fire, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and, Luray Police Department.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 26

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
National News

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

  • Updated

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News