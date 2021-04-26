Search suspended for missing 18-year-old in Shenandoah National Park

The days-long search for a missing New Jersey teenager in Shenandoah National Park was suspended Monday afternoon based on a preliminary identification of remains found.

The body of a male believed to be Ty Sauer was discovered by searchers at 2:55 p.m. on April 26 about 2.5 miles from the park boundary in Rappahannock County, according to a park release.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive ID and determination of cause of death.

The remains were found about two miles from where Sauer was last seen Thursday, April 22 at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park’s central section at Pinnacle Overlook, the release stated.

Shenandoah National Park joined Virginia Department of Emergency Management in thanking all who helped in the difficult search – DOGS-East, Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue, Va. Search & Rescue Dog Association, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Rockingham-Augusta Search & Rescue, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Trot Search & Rescue, Blue & Gray Search & Rescue Dogs, Search & Rescue Tracking Institute, Piedmont Search & Rescue, K-9 Alert, Virginia State Police, Louisa County Sheriff’s Department, Shenandoah Nordic/Backcountry Search and Rescue, Mid-Atlantic D.O.G.S., Greene County, Rockingham Fire, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and, Luray Police Department.