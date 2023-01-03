Search suspended for missing hiker in Shenandoah National Park

Based on preliminary identification of human remains found Monday in Shenandoah National Park by the Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management and park staff, the investigation into a missing hiker has been suspended.

The body of a man believed to be James Alan Cattley, 66, of North Garden was discovered at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the southern part of the park near where his vehicle was found less than three weeks ago at Turk Mountain parking area, northwest of Crozet.

Cattley had filed a backcountry permit Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6, the park service stated in an earlier release.

Rangers reported him missing Dec. 14 when they discovered Cattley’s vehicle while closing Skyline Drive in anticipation of an ice storm which caused heavy damage in Shenandoah National Park, according to park release Tuesday night.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.