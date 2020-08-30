 Skip to main content
Search underway for missing kayaker on Rappahannock
A search is underway on the Rappahannock River for a kayaker who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Paige Pearson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said a male kayaker departed the Fredericksburg City Dock with another boater shortly after 4 p.m. and soon encountered rough water, causing the male’s kayak to flip.

Pearson said the man recovered and held on to the kayak momentarily, but let go.

Pearson said officers from her agency will continue searching for the man until sunset and will resume the search in the morning if necessary.

This story will be updated.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

