Search underway in Shenandoah NP for missing woman
Julia Devlin

A search is underway for Julia Christine Devlin in Shenandoah National Park.

 SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK

A search is underway in Shenandoah National Park for 55-year-old Julia Christine Devlin, according to a post Tuesday morning.

The UVA economics lecturer was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14, according to the park post on Facebook.

Devlin’s white Lexus was found along Skyline Drive on Saturday, July 17.

Devlin is a white female with dark blonde hair, 5’7” and 150 pounds.

Anyone who has seen the woman or knows anything about her disappearance is asked to call the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at 434/972-4001.

