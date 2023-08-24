Here’s a heehaw and wrangling good way to spend your Labor Day weekend — at the second annual Culpeper Rodeo, happening Saturday, Sept. 2 at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

It is a charity rodeo in support of Kelly Street Boxing Club for at-risk boys, featuring bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and mutton busting.

The rodeo will take place rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, like prolonged lightening or hurricane, it will be the moved to the same time on Sunday, Sept. 3, according to event publicity.

Admission is considered a donation and cannot be refunded. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite at $15 for adults and $10 for kids. At the gate prices are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Children ages 4 and younger are free. Parking opens at 3 p.m. and ticket gates open at 3:30. The rodeo begins at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are lawn seating, bring your own lawn chairs. VIP seating provides chairs.

Alcohol, marijuana and coolers are not allowed. The number of food trucks will be doubled this year, with over 16 available on site.

Country line dancing will take place in the rodeo arena and there will be Mutton Bust’n for kids, mechanical bulls, live music by the James Tamelcoff Band and a petting zoo. The rodeo ends at 8 p.m.