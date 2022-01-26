Second Fredericksburg-area child dies from COVID-19

A Stafford County boy under age 10 has become the second child in the Rappahannock Area Health District to die from COVID-19, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The child, who was Black, is among eight Virginians in the youngest age group who have died from the virus since March 2020. While there have been 10 deaths statewide among those ages 10–19, none have occurred in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

“The tragic death of a child reaffirms that no age group is immune from the potential impact of COVID-19. Our community must continue to work together to prevent further spread of this disease,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district.

She stressed the need for vaccines, boosters and making sure all family members, ages 2 and older, wear masks inside public spaces.

The death comes amid skyrocketing case levels from the fast-spreading omicron variant. Even though deaths among the younger set remain rare, children are testing positive at higher rates than at any other point during the health crisis.

Of more than 10.6 million American children with documented cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, more than half—or 5.6 million cases—were reported after school resumed the first week of September 2021. That’s according to a Jan. 20 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

In the first two weeks of January alone, another 2 million more children nationwide tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to the report.

Local cases show similar trends. After Thanksgiving—when omicron hit the scene as a variant of concern—state data reported 175 children and teens in the local health district had tested positive during the week of Nov. 28.

By Christmas, it was a different story. In the RAHD, 1,230 children and teens who tested positive the week of Dec. 26.

Younger ones aren’t the only ones getting sick and dying from omicron, which has been reported to be milder than delta. But as Mary Washington Healthcare officials pointed out during a virtual town hall earlier this month, omicron has infected so many more people that even a small percentage developing serious illnesses turns into large volumes. That’s why hospitals across the state and nation have become overwhelmed with patients, and deaths continue.

National statistics show that Americans are dying at a rate of 2,166 per day over a weeklong period. That’s compared to the wintertime surge of 2021—before vaccines were widely available—when the seven-day average was 3,422 deaths per day.

One of every 380 Americans who were alive in 2020 have died by COVID-19, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.