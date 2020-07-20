Second Lady Karen Pence made an unannounced visit last week to Shenandoah National Park to talk about the mental health benefits of the great outdoors.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt joined the wife of Vice President Mike Pence for the July 16 appearance to speak about the important work of National Park Service employees as America reopens, according to a park service news release.
Pence and Bernhardt delivered their remarks to employees at the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center Overlook. As Lead Ambassador for recently-launched PREVENTS National Health Campaign to end suicide, Pence thanked employees for their hard work in safely reopening and preserving the park during such difficult times.
Pence and the Secretary then met with the park’s current Artist-in-Residence to learn more about the program and view her artwork in progress and other artists’ work. They observed local artist Betty Gatewood teaching a watercolor class to a small group of young students and spoke with the youth about the class. Second Lady Pence then hiked on the 2.4-mile Compton Peak Trail with its unique display of ancient lava flow.
“Now more than ever before, Americans must pay attention to their mental health,” said Pence. “Our nation’s great National Parks, such as Shenandoah, are places to relax, unwind, and enjoy the great outdoors.”
Bernhardt said that important message resonates with millions of Americans who regularly visit national parks, seeking solace, respite and rejuvenation.
“President Trump has called on Congress to invest in our parks and public lands, so current and future generations have the opportunity to fully experience all of the wonders of the great outdoors for the wellbeing and vitality of the American people,” he said.
On March 5, 2019, President Trump established a three-year effort known as the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS). The program recently launched REACH, which aims to empower all Americans to play a role in preventing suicide.
