Second Scrabble School documentary in the works

Historic Scrabble School in Rappahannock County will be featured in an upcoming documentary set for release in May in cooperation with the Bethesda, Maryland-based news organization, Education Week.
Video producer Brooke Saias recently interviewed Scrabble School alumna Jane Carpenter Pollard for the project in the former Rosenwald School named for philanthropist Julius Rosenwald (1962-1932), president of Sears, Roebuck & Co.
The son of Jewish immigrants from Germany, Rosenwald helped the Tuskegee Institute’s Booker T. Washington—a renowned educator, author and adviser to presidents—build more than 5,000 state-of-the-art schools across the country for African-American students to attend during government-mandated segregation.
Pollard, a resident of Culpeper, discussed the times, the technique and the teachers during her years at Scrabble for the documentary. She and her six siblings attended Scrabble during their formative years, according to a release from Scrabble School Foundation Chairwoman Nan Butler Roberts.
Pollard went on to complete her high school education at George Washington Carver, the four-county regional high school for African American students before integration, in Rapidan. She then completed her degree at Virginia State College, now University in Petersburg. Pollard is now retired after an outstanding career as an educator in the Culpeper County school system.
Saias stated that the video will serve as a companion piece to the campaign for the Julius Rosenwald National Park, currently under study after legislation was passed by Congress late last year.
House Resolution 3250 directs the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a special resource study of the sites associated with the life and legacy of Rosenwald to determine the feasibility of designating the sites as one or more new units of the National Park System.
Built in 1921, Scrabble School closed in 1968 when Rappahannock County integrated its schools. Its original purpose all but forgotten, the school building deteriorated and was slated for demolition, according to Roberts.
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation was established as a community effort to preserve the school and to share its legacy through educational programs. Restored in 2009, Scrabble School houses an exhibit that tells the school’s history as seen through the eyes of its students. It also serves as the Rappahannock County Senior Center.
The Foundation has also created educational materials, which are now part of the Rappahannock and Culpeper counties’ elementary school curriculum. Scrabble School is located at 111 Scrabble Road in Castleton. See scrabbleschool.org.
The Education Week documentary is the second film being made about the site. The Foundation in December announced it too was collecting stories from the alumni, including 32 former students interviewed on film in 2020.