Second Scrabble School documentary in the works

Saias stated that the video will serve as a companion piece to the campaign for the Julius Rosenwald National Park, currently under study after legislation was passed by Congress late last year.

House Resolution 3250 directs the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a special resource study of the sites associated with the life and legacy of Rosenwald to determine the feasibility of designating the sites as one or more new units of the National Park System.

Built in 1921, Scrabble School closed in 1968 when Rappahannock County integrated its schools. Its original purpose all but forgotten, the school building deteriorated and was slated for demolition, according to Roberts.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation was established as a community effort to preserve the school and to share its legacy through educational programs. Restored in 2009, Scrabble School houses an exhibit that tells the school’s history as seen through the eyes of its students. It also serves as the Rappahannock County Senior Center.

The Foundation has also created educational materials, which are now part of the Rappahannock and Culpeper counties’ elementary school curriculum. Scrabble School is located at 111 Scrabble Road in Castleton. See scrabbleschool.org.

The Education Week documentary is the second film being made about the site. The Foundation in December announced it too was collecting stories from the alumni, including 32 former students interviewed on film in 2020.