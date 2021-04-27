Second suspect in Remington homicide arrested in Texas

The second suspect in last week’s homicide in Remington was found Tuesday in Pecos, Texas, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, of Manassas was arrested with assistance from the FBI’s El Paso office, the Midland RA Team, the Texas Department of Public Safety and local police.

Martinez was wanted in the April 22 shooting death of Charles Bopp III outside his home on Freemans Ford Road. Officials say Bopp interrupted a robbery at his residence and was killed.

Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged last week with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in his death.

Martinez remains in custody in Texas awaiting extradition to Virginia on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, armed daytime burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude for the assistance of federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies as well as agencies across the country, which are continuing to provide investigative support for the case.

“This has been a collaborative law enforcement investigation to solve the murder of an innocent victim of a senseless crime. Charles Bopp III was a loving son, brother and friend to so many in the Remington community,” Sheriff Bob Mosier said. “I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, who have worked non-stop on this case to hold these perpetrators accountable. I especially want to credit our deputies and civilian personnel in the Criminal Investigations Division.”