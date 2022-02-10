Second trial of Stafford man accused of slaying his brother again ends in mistrial

For the second time, a trial for a man accused of killing his brother during a dispute in 2020 has ended in a mistrial.

Wesley Ray Whiting Jr., 39, of Stafford, is accused of killing 33-year-old Calvin Whiting at the younger Whiting's home on Porter Hill Road near Brooke Point High School. The attorneys had just finished their closing arguments in Stafford Circuit Court on Wednesday when defense attorney Eugene Frost claimed that a prosecutor misspoke regarding the weapon that killed Calvin Whiting.

Judge Victoria Willis agreed and declared a mistrial. A new trial date will be set; meanwhile Whiting will be back in court Thursday seeking a bond.

Calvin Whiting died after being shot multiple times in the chest with a .22-caliber weapon on Sept. 25, 2020. According to testimony, the brothers had a disagreement that resulted in Ray Whiting being told to stay away from his brother's home.

Ray Whiting is charged with several offenses, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He is claiming self-defense.

On the day of the shooting, Ray Whiting went to his brother's home to confront him about an issue involving Ray Whiting's son. During an altercation that was recorded on a Ring Video camera, Calvin Whiting walked to his brother's vehicle, fired a warning shot and punched his brother while he was sitting in the car.

Ray Whiting responded by leaning out of the window and firing shots into his brother. Calvin Whiting returned fire, but only hit the car.

A previous trial in October was also declared a mistrial after a judge ruled that forensic paperwork had not been turned over to the defense.