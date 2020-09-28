Self-proclaimed white nationalist Cantwell guilty in rape threat case

Authorities say Cantwell followed through on a threat to report the Missouri man, who has several children, to the state’s child division for drug use and racist views. He did call the agency. But an agency official testified at the trial that it did not feel the complaint justified further investigation.

Rather than the constant stream of insults common on the internet, prosecutors said in closing remarks that Cantwell’s threat “crossed a line” and was aimed at scaring the Missouri man into giving up personal details.

“This was a serious threat that would cause a reasonable person apprehension,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John Davis told the jury in closing arguments Friday.

Cantwell’s attorney, Eric Wolpin, asked the jury Friday to find his client not guilty. He called Cantwell’s language “obscene” and “over the top” but said it never rose to the level of an actual threat, nor was it tied to anything of value.

He portrayed Cantwell as angry over harassment and bullying from the Bowl Patrol. Members disrupted his radio show for months with pranks and defaced his website with pornography and violent content, Wolpin said.