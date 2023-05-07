The Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce held its first charity summit April 28, ahead of Give Local Piedmont Day, at the Culpeper County Library.

Representatives from local nonprofit organizations gathered to listen to a presentation made by Jane Bowling-Wilson on how to ask for donations that are important to their operations.

Bowling-Wilson is executive director of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, a fund management organization which works with several different charities and non-profit organizations in the Piedmont region, which include Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

The executive director discussed different strategies for approaching potential funders, including keeping in constant contact with consistent donors, using success stories about what the donations have achieved, sending letters and encouraging pre-scheduled donations.

According to Bowling-Wilson, nonprofits are often considered by governmental bodies to be outside of the business world in spite of the fact that they also need money to keep up operations. Because of this, she impressed the importance of consistent funding in order to keep the lights on and allow a nonprofit to continue its work.

“I think one of the things for a nonprofit that is the most difficult is that we don’t comfortably go and say ‘Can you help me? I’m running this program and we could really use your support,’” she explained. “We’re hesitant to make the ask because we don’t want to be turned down, but it also takes some guts to say ‘Can you help me?’”

Bowling-Wilson also stated nonprofits should focus on marketing. Many in the nonprofit world see marketing in an unfavorable light, she said, but it’s a way for organizations to put its best foot forward in order to support its cause.

The discussion turned to how donors consider what and how much they are willing to donate. Bowling-Wilson said people will typically offer money to whatever nonprofit can do the most with what they’re given. As an example, she shared a story of a young girl who was able to fund her complete college education at Dartmouth because of nonprofit grants.

“I would encourage you to tell your stories, to be honest, to be gracious,” said Bowling-Wilson. “And say thank you for the donation.”

Give Local Piedmont Day is Tuesday. For more information, visit givelocalpiedmont.org.