Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has cosponsored a bill that could affect dual enrollment programs in the Culpeper County area.

The Making Education Affordable and Accessible Act seeks to use available federal grant money for higher education in order to support dual or concurrent enrollment and early college high school programs. The act would make higher education more affordable by expanding opportunities for high school students to get college credits.

Concurrent enrollment allows students to take classes for college credit while dual enrollment allows students to enroll and take classes in two different schools for college credit.

Kaine is joined in the bipartisan effort by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), the main sponsor, Sen. John Boozman (R-AK) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).

The senator announced the bill’s reintroduction during an online meeting on April 19.

“One of the ways we can bring down the cost of college is by encouraging more dual enrollment. I’m kind of a dual enrollment success story because when I went to the University of Missouri, I was able to graduate in three years because of dual enrollment,” Kaine said. “And that was at a time when that was really important to my family, being able to go to college in three years rather than four was a very significant savings for them at a time when that really mattered.”

Kaine touted dual enrollment as one method that could potentially help K-12 students obtain skills and training, as well as saving money for college.

According to data provided by Michael Zitz, the Special Assistant to the President for Media & Community Relations at Germanna Community College, there are 193 Culpeper County students currently enrolled in dual enrollment programs.

The cost for dual enrollment varies for students according to the selected program; regular, automotive and emergency medical technician courses are $55.23 per credit hour. Independent courses are $163.75 and the healthcare technician course is $148.25 per credit hour.

Both Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools also offer dual enrollment courses in English, history, biology and psychology.

Zitz said 49 students are currently enrolled in the early college program. The cost for the Spring 2023 semester is listed at $2,573.74 per student.

The specific funding source Kaine and company seek to make available are funds from the Higher Education Act Title VII Fund for the Improvement of Post-Secondary Education. The specific points the bill addresses include:

Carry out dual or concurrent enrollment programs as well as early college high school programming;

Provide educators in these programs with professional development;

Assist students in the program in covering education-related costs such as tuition and fees, books, and transportation; and

Support activities such as course design, course approval processes, community outreach, student counseling and support services.

The act is being publicly supported by many educational organizations such as the National Education Association, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Jobs for the Future, the Association for Career and Technical Education and KnowledgeWorks.

The Making Education Affordable and Accessible Act has been sent to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, of which Kaine is a member.