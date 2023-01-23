Sen. Kaine hosting summit on long-haul COVID

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week to host an in-person summit in Richmond for providers treating Virginians living with long-haul or long COVID.

The Democrat from Virginia has been open about his own fight with longlasting symptoms from the infectious virus.

The summit is set for Jan. 27 with opening remarks by Admiral Rachel L. Levine, M.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Health, Alison Barkoff, J.D., Assistant Secretary for Aging at the Administration for Community Living, and Robert Otto Valdez, Ph.D., director of HHS’ Agency for Health Research & Quality.

Sherri Wilson, President of the Virginia Nurses Association, will moderate a panel discussion with four patients from Tazewell, Prince William, Fairfax, and Southampton Counties who are experiencing Long COVID.

The event follows various discussions led by Kaine with patients and providers across Virginia, and is a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring patient perspectives and provider expertise on long COVID together through a summit, according to a release from Kaine’s office.

Last month, Kaine helped pass a government funding bill for FY23 that includes $10 million to provide research needed to ensure those experiencing long COVID have access to the patient-centered, coordinated care they need.

Long COVID or post-COVID conditions are a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems that people experience after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, the release stated. These symptoms range from mild to debilitating and can last for months and even years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that nearly 52% of adults in the U.S. report having had COVID-19, with 28% of adults who had COVID-19 experiencing some form of Long COVID.

In Virginia, 47% of adults report ever having had COVID-19, with almost 30% of adults who had COVID-19 experiencing some form Long COVID. Currently, 5.8% of Americans and 6.2% of Virginians currently have Long COVID, the release stated.