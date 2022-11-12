Sen. Reeves: DOJ targets theft of U.S. intellectual property

State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is speaking out about the DOJ targeting the alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property by the Chinese.

In an Oct. 24 release, Reeves noted a Department of Justice press conference on that day about charges against over a dozen defendants in a variety of cases relating to intimidation of U.S. residents and theft of intellectual property.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s remarks from the press conference in Washington and released by the FBI, ten of the defendants are Chinese officials.

The cases allege the Chinese Communist Party is attempting to steal intellectual property from American tech and academic institutions. The DOJ has also alleged Chinese agents are trying to force U.S. residents back to China.

“The [People’s Republic of China] has a history of targeting political dissidents and critics of the government who have sought relief and refuge in other countries,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland at the press conference.

Reeves, in his recent release, noted he carried Virginia Senate Bill 717 in the past session to protect Virginia academic institutions from theft of intellectual property by Chinese foreign agents, according to the release from his office.

“The threat posed by China to our academic institutions and our tech companies has never gone away,” Reeves said in a statement. “I attempted to secure public, Virginia-based universities from these sorts of targeted attacks.”

His bill sought to require university employees to disclose payments from foreign governments as well as prohibiting Chinese government grants. The bill died in committee on a party-line vote, Reeves said.

“These charges brought up by the Dept. of Justice validate the need for oversight and caution when it comes to the participation of foreign nationals in our educational system,” the state senator said.

“My legislation would have done just that. I plan on reintroducing the legislation this year in the hopes that the Senate Democrats will wake up to reality and stop playing the identity politics game.”