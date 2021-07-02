 Skip to main content
Sen. Reeves endorses Russell for Culpeper mayor
Sen. Reeves endorses Russell for Culpeper mayor

Reeves

State Sen. Bryce Reeves (center) greets Culpeper County Republican Committee members and guests during a breakfast meeting in spring of 2019 at at Grill 309.

 VINCENT VALA FOR THE CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, whose district covers the town of Culpeper, is endorsing Jon Russell for Culpeper mayor.

In a statement released Friday morning by the Russell campaign, Reeves said, he fully supported the two-term Culpeper Town Councilman as the town's next mayor, to be decided in November.

“We have worked together on behalf of many of our constituents to solve problems in the community," the state senator said in his endorsement. "He has been a steady hand to help small businesses and families navigate through state and local government regulations. He puts Culpeper residents first and foremost."

Russell said it's been an honor to work with Reeves over the past seven years.

"He has been a good friend to Culpeper. When I needed him to help with a citizen issue, he has always been eager to help," Russell said in the statement Friday.

Culpeper Town Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. is running as an independent against Russell in the mayoral race.

Russell said he is also running as an independent, and the local GOP has endorsed him.

Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, also an independent, dropped out of the race earlier Friday because, she said in a lengthy statement, she did not Russell to get elected.

