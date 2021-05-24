Sen. Reeves: Virginia DMV to open more windows, testing stations June 1

Many local constituents have contacted the office of State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, regarding concerns with the DMV and appointment availability, according to a recent release from his office.

Reeves provided a recent update on current agency operating conditions and available services from the Commissioner of the DMV:

In line with Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement May 14 to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, DMV will open more windows and testing stations in its customer service centers beginning June 1.

New appointments are now being taken at dmvNOW.com/appt for a 90-day period.

Additional windows and testing stations will open in stages June 15 and into July as DMV continues to hire and train new employees.

In all, these changes will create 184,000 additional appointments across the state in addition to more than 530,000 appointments already scheduled over the next three months.

DMV customer service centers and mobile operations teams will continue to operate by appointment-only for specific services which generally necessitate an in-person visit.