Sen. Vogel votes to legalize marijuana in VA, calls it "inevitable"

State Senator Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, diverted from the party line as the only one of Culpeper's state Republican lawmakers to support marijuana legalization in Virginia as part of this year’s ongoing General Assembly session and discussion over the issue.
Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper has consistently, to an extent, supported legalization for the aspect of personal freedom and less government control as well as the medicinal benefits of marijuana.
Yet he voted against it earlier this month out of disagreement with the regulatory language.
State Senators Emmett Hanger of Mount Solon and Bryce Reeves of Spotsylvania both voted against legalization and so did Del. Michael Webert of Marshall.
In Richmond, the issue of legalizing cannabis for 21-and-older adult recreational use in Virginia remains unresolved in the 2021 General Assembly session as negotiations continued over differences related to market regulation, timeline for lifting criminal penalties and how to treat people under 21 caught with marijuana.
Asked Friday if she supported cannabis legalization, Vogel said in a message to the Star-Exponent, “Yes. But depends if there is something that blows it up in final conference,” she said of ongoing negotiations.
“I have voted for it every time.”
Vogel, an attorney and mom from Fauquier County, told the Winchester Star lawmakers should seek to maximize economic benefits of recreational adult use of cannabis rather than fighting legalization, which she called inevitable.
“The train has left the station,” she said. “How much longer can we fight this? At a certain point, it’s over.”
Freitas, in virtual remarks heard on the House floor on Feb. 5, said of marijuana legalization, “This is one of those issues where I actually end up in disagreement with many of my colleagues with respect to what the government’s proper role is. I never look at these bills as whether it’s an endorsement of using marijuana or not.
"Personally, I don’t think that’s really the issue, the issue is whether the government will be using force in order to prevent somebody from doing something that doesn’t inherently hurt somebody else and that’s why I fully intended to vote for a bill that would allow for legalization, not as endorsement of marijuana, but putting government in its proper place.”
The local delegate said the problem he had with proposed legislation was a regulatory environment he said would have too much government control.
“It will not be determined by people being able to compete in that market, but connection to government officials is going to be the deciding factor whether or not you get to actually participate and I’m concerned about this sort of approach to regulatory structures going forward,” Freitas said.
He said he supports the underlying concept of the bill, but not its rule structure for marijuana use and sales, which Freitas said could be used as a model elsewhere.
He added he was hopeful agreement could be reached in conference “where the bill has a more simple approach.”
Accompanying legislation in the future could address regulatory requirements, how tax dollars will be spent, who can apply for a license, etc., Freitas said.
Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, defended marijuana legalization in virtual remarks on the House floor Feb. 5, saying alcohol, guns, cigarettes and side effects from legal pharmaceuticals cause thousands of deaths per year while no studies show marijuana fatalities.
He said he supported a bill that did not criminalize under-21 use of cannabis, but offered drug counseling instead.
Legalizing cannabis would help “provide social equity” for those most impacted by the decades’ long prohibition on marijuana, Scott said. He supported using revenues to help communities harmed, marginalized and decimated “by the so-called war on drugs," calling it an opportunity.
“There is already a thriving, illicit marijuana market in Virginia. Here is our opportunity to make it safer, regulate it, get tax revenue from it to help our schools, fund early childhood education in those communities … and give them a leg up,” he said.
