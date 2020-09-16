Senate panel kills bill to require paid leave for quarantined employees

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RICHMOND—Much to the delight of business groups and dismay of employee advocates, a Senate committee killed legislation on Wednesday to require employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for workers who have to quarantine because of exposure or infection by COVID-19.

The 14–1 vote by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee effectively closes the possibility of passing a sick leave requirement during the special General Assembly session called in part to address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency on Virginians. The same committee killed a similar bill earlier in the special session, also by a wide bipartisan margin.

Only Sen. Adam Ebbin, D–Alexandria, voted against the motion to kill House Bill 5116, proposed by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D–Prince William.

Guzman, a likely candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor next year, said the committee killed legislation that would have allowed people infected by COVID-19 or exposed to the virus to “not have to choose between a paycheck and further spreading the disease.”

“This is dangerous to public health and a slap in the face to hardworking Virginians across the commonwealth,” she said in response to the Senate committee vote.