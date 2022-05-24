Senator Cotton endorses Anderson for Congress in VA's 7th District

U.S Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has endorsed fellow Army veteran Derrick Anderson in the six-way Republican primary race June 21 in Virginia’s 7th congressional district. The GOP winner will run against two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, in November.

"Derrick Anderson has proven himself to be the fighter we need in Congress,” said Cotton in a statement Tuesday. “Not only did he serve courageously overseas, but when he came home he served in my old unit, The Old Guard, laying our heroes to rest.

“I am proud to endorse Derrick Anderson in his bid to defeat Abigail Spanberger, and I look forward to working with him as a tough, conservative ally in Congress," the U.S. Senator said.

Cotton announced his support for Anderson in his latest set of candidate endorsements through “Veterans to Victory.” The program aims to “elect more conservative veterans to Congress to retake the majority and stop the Biden-Harris agenda,” according to a release from Cotton's office.

“The skills veterans learn while serving our country make them uniquely qualified to lead,” Cotton said.

The U.S. Senator said he looked forward to working with the candidates to ensure they have the support they need to win and take back the majority in Congress.

Anderson, a Spotsylvania native who served numerous combat tours in the Middle East as a Green Beret, said he was honored to receive Cotton’s endorsement.

Cotton served nearly five years on active duty in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer in Iraq and in Afghanistan, as did Anderson.

Both men were part of The Old Guard presiding over military funerals at Arlington National Cemetery.

Anderson said Cotton’s service to the country, both overseas and in Washington, is admirable.

“His fight for our veterans and military in the halls of Congress is needed, and I look forward to being an ally to him in the House when we defeat Abigail Spanberger in November,” said Anderson.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.