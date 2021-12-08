 Skip to main content
Send us photos of your Christmas lights
Send us photos of your Christmas lights

The Culpeper Star-Exponent is interested in sharing the area’s holiday light displays in your local newspaper.

If you know of an eye-popping display—yours or someone else’s—email news@starexponent.com. All nominations must include the display’s address, the homeowner’s name and phone number and a brief display description. Please attach a photo of the display.

The Star-Exponent will print good quality photos submitted in files sized in the high-KB to low-MB range of holiday displays in the print paper throughout the holiday season.

We will consider publishing photos of light displays in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.

