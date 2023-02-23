Carrying on 72-year-old tradition in a scenic setting, the first in the 2023 Virginia Gold Cup Series horse races takes off next Saturday in Boston, Virginia.

Gates open at 10 a.m. on March 4 for the Rappahannock Hunt Club’s Annual Point-to-Point Race. The first race is scheduled to start at noon.

It is a family affair that reaches deep into Rappahannock, Culpeper and surrounding communities for participation, said hunt club member Colleen Chaplin. Over 2,500 spectators attended last year.

“We encourage anyone from the general public to attend, bring their friends, family, colleagues or even clients,” she said.

The horses and ponies will run in Flat and Timber Races; Timber includes jumps throughout the course and competing for the fastest time, Chaplin said.

This will be the first opportunity for the public to see the potential Gold Cup horses and pick their favorites, she said. The premiere Virginia Gold Cup will take place May 6 in Warrenton; general admission tickets will be available this year for the first time since the COVID pandemic started.

The Rappahannock Hunt race course is one of the best for spectators in the series, said Chaplin. The course is at 13257 Durantes Curve, off of Sperryville Pike, west of Culpeper.

“The location of our races is called ‘The Hill’ and that is not a figure of speech,” Chaplin said. “Our race course lies in a pasture between massive hills and countryside so spectators can spread out high and low and view pretty much the entire race course from any spot on the Hill.”

She compared the course to theater seating, saying the location has a similar effect for maximum visibility.

“Not only will you have the view of the racecourse, but the hills continue beyond it and with a beautiful skyline of the mountains in the backdrop. I wish a picture or a postcard could capture the beauty of this location, but it just cannot do it justice,” she said.

This steeplechase event has been arranged by the Rappahannock Hunt Club for over 70 years and will feature eight races.

Three will be for ponies—the courageous riders and keen ponies are sure to bring a smile to all attendees, according to a release. Thoroughbreds from Virginia and neighboring states run for the blue ribbon and bragging rights in the premier sporting competition.

Rappahannock Hunt Club was established in 1926 and focused on mounted fox hunting in and around the region. Point-to-Point is an annual highlight.

When asked why has this tradition endured for so long, Chaplin said “I really think the answer to that is the sense of community that it brings. This event can truly be a ‘who’s who’ of Rappahannock, but also has a warm and welcoming feeling that just truly brings people together.”

Get tickets on EventBrite through March 2 or $10 per person at the gate. There will be a limited number of prime parking spaces, with ample parking for general admission. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. In case of inclement weather, the races will be run on Saturday, March 11.