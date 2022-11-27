Sense of community: Regional Commission recognizes Chief Jenkins

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission held its 2022 Annual Meeting Oct. 26 at Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville and gave one of its top awards to Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins.

The Regional Leadership Government Award was presented to Chief Jenkins for his 45-plus years of service to the region, and his sense of community and dedication to community service in and out of uniform, according to a recent RRRC release.

Chief Jenkins has been notable for his neighborhood policing model and development of mental health co-responder programs in Culpeper, as well as service on the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy for the region.

The Culpeper native also served as a board member of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. Another pursuit personal for the chief has been development and leadership of Team Jordan, a nonprofit giving support, education and advocacy for survivors of suicide.

Also at the Annual Meeting, the Regional Leadership Citizen Award honored Hal Hunter of Rappahannock County for leading by example through numerous regional projects, ongoing commitment to the betterment of the region, and willingness to engage, collaborate and encourage all members of the community the RRRC release stated.

Hunter founded Rapp at Home, was a key player in Rappahannock Food Pantry, founding member of Rappahannock County Conservation Alliance, Rapp Flow and Rappahannock Conservation Roundtable, a committed volunteer driver and was cited for his “capable, unpretentious manner [which] inspires and motivates others to join him in achieving effective changes.”

Hunter noted his late wife Beverly was a previous winner of the Citizen Award and was proud to receive his award in her honor.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr attended the program in Sperryville, sharing his perspectives on leadership, public service and opportunities for growing agriculture and forestry in the region.

Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ Chair and Regional Commissioner Debbie Donehey welcomed 70+ attendees to last month’s program and provided a history of the Miller Barn at the Sperryville venue that was constructed in 1917. At 79 yards long and 15 yards wide, is one of the largest of its design east of the Mississippi River, according to the release.