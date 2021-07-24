Service club raises money for community members in need

This week at a cornhole tournament the Jefferson Ruritan Club raised more than $1,000 in its monthly fundraising effort to quietly help community members in need.
At a potluck dinner Tuesday evening about 30 people gathered at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in the northern part of Culpeper County to socialize and report on the organization’s various programs.
“Our monthly cornhole tournaments raise funds for good causes right here in this area,” said Jefferson Ruritan President Paul Oesterreicher. “Ruritans sponsor youth sports teams, scholarships for young people, local fire departments, and dozens of other projects. We even do a regular roadside clean-up to pick up trash.”
Oesterreicher added that the club has supported the Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department, promoted road safety and other local needs that arise.
“We’ve helped people who are ill or in poverty replace a washing machine, for example,” he said. “We assess needs and see what we can do to help.”
With the three-pronged vision of Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service, Ruritan Clubs are community service clubs based in small towns. Ruritan literally means, in Latin, “open country village.” Started in a small Virginia town in 1928, the Ruritans now have approximately 32,000 members in 1,200 small towns throughout the Eastern United States. Virginia has more clubs than any other state, followed by North Carolina.
Ruritans’ purpose is to create a better understanding among people and through volunteer community service, make America’s communities better places in which to live and work, according to its website.
A club membership represents a cross-section of the community in which the club serves, the website states, and is not restrictive with regard to occupation, social position, or any other specific criteria.
Culpeper County has four clubs, located in Culpeper, Salem and Lignum, as well as the Jefferson Ruritan Club.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club was chartered in 1947 and has just recently celebrated its 74th birthday. Over the years the club has donated countless volunteer hours as well as more than $125,000 into its local community, including $28,000 in scholarships, the club’s website states.
“I’ve been a member of Ruritan for 40 years,” said Perry Marshman, a Ruritan district governor living in Orange County who attended the Tuesday night dinner in Jeffersonton. “The funds we raise go right back to worthy projects in this area.”
The monthly Cornhole tournaments are a big part of the club’s fundraising effort. The next event is Saturday, August 21, 4 to 7 p.m. at Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station.
“Our fundraisers are for worthy causes, and they are really fun,” said Evelyn Caroline on Tuesday. Caroline has served several terms as club treasurer. “Everybody is welcome to come out and enjoy. The monthly cornhole tournament can draw 200 people and raise $1,300.”
Marshman said that although many of their members are older, they encourage younger participants to get involved. Ruritans offers many programs for younger folks, including scholarships camps, and leadership opportunities.
“One group of teenage Ruritans raised over $60,000 for St. Jude Hospital,” said Marshman said. “It was an amazing accomplishment.”
The next potluck dinner is August 15 at 2 p.m. at Death Ridge Brewery in Jeffersonton. The club said this location is a family atmosphere and the community is welcome.
For more information call the Jefferson Ruritan Club at 540/937-5119 or visit their website, jeffersonvaruritanclub.org.
Culpeper resident Dave Jennings contributed to this report.
540/317-2986