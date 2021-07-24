Service club raises money for community members in need

Ruritans’ purpose is to create a better understanding among people and through volunteer community service, make America’s communities better places in which to live and work, according to its website.

A club membership represents a cross-section of the community in which the club serves, the website states, and is not restrictive with regard to occupation, social position, or any other specific criteria.

Culpeper County has four clubs, located in Culpeper, Salem and Lignum, as well as the Jefferson Ruritan Club.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club was chartered in 1947 and has just recently celebrated its 74th birthday. Over the years the club has donated countless volunteer hours as well as more than $125,000 into its local community, including $28,000 in scholarships, the club’s website states.

“I’ve been a member of Ruritan for 40 years,” said Perry Marshman, a Ruritan district governor living in Orange County who attended the Tuesday night dinner in Jeffersonton. “The funds we raise go right back to worthy projects in this area.”

The monthly Cornhole tournaments are a big part of the club’s fundraising effort. The next event is Saturday, August 21, 4 to 7 p.m. at Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station.