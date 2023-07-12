The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last month passed the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act which includes various reforms to improve access to mental health care and support Virginia’s shipbuilding industry, according to June 23 release from committee member U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.

“Virginia is more connected to America’s military than any other state. That’s why one of my top priorities every year is to listen to our service members and defense community, so I can best advocate for them and our national security,” he said in a statement.

The bill includes Kaine’s legislation directing the Pentagon to develop a fentanyl-specific counter-drug strategy, as well as his Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act. This measure directs increased federal attention to fentanyl trafficking by utilizing Pentagon tools like counter-drug intelligence and involving Mexico as an active partner to combat this crisis and disrupt Mexican cartel activity, according to a release from Kaine’s office.

The senator said he was also proud to support pay raises for service members. The measure is slated for vote in the senate later this year.

Kaine said he advocated for many priorities ultimately adopted in the final bill, such as expanding mental health counseling to service members and dependents regardless of location.

Following the deaths by suicide of multiple limited duty service members in Virginia, the legislation includes provisions requiring the defense department to provide Congress with a report regarding the services’ limited duty processes. This is to improve understanding of and identify ways to improve support and mental health resources for limited duty service members.

The defense bill encourages a comprehensive review of the Navy’s efforts to prevent and respond to incidents of death by suicide, suicide attempts, and suicidal ideation in commands and organizations within the Navy that have not been reviewed by other studies.

The bill provides career flexibility for the services’ mental health workforce to increase retention, and requires department assessment on perinatal mental health services for service members, as well as department assessment on the rates of opioid prescriptions to service members.

The bill also creates a program to provide intensive outpatient treatment for service members suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, and co-occurring disorders related to military sexual trauma, through partnerships with public, private, and nonprofit health organizations.

The proposed defense bill funds a 5.2 percent pay raise for military service members and DOD civilians, requires a review of military pay rates and the submission of a proposal for a comprehensive military pay table reauthorization.

Virginia military construction projects included in the defense bill: over $590M for MILCON, $109M for Maritime Surveillance System Facility at Dam Neck Annex, $35M for Child Development Center at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, $37M for Water Treatment Plant at Marine Corps Base Quantico, $154M for Child Development Center, MQ-25 Facilities, and a submarine pier at Naval Station Norfolk, $46M for weapons magazines at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, $81M for Drydock Saltwater System at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, $25M for Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters annex at Fort Belvoir, $61M for Special Operations Forces Seal Delivery Vehicle Team 2 Operations Support Facility at JEB Little Creek-Ft Story, $30M for pedestrian access at the Pentagon and $12M for Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar support facilities at Dam Neck.

For military families, the defense bill expands service member eligibility to receive reimbursement for qualified spouse relicensing or business costs when the service member transfers from active duty to the reserves. This aims to make it easier for military spouses to continue their careers. The defense bill, in addition, equires a pilot program to assess the effectiveness of increasing compensation for employees of Department of Defense Child Development Centers in improving the ability to recruit and retain providers.

The defense bill authorizes improvements to the quality and oversight of military enlisted barracks, including the replacement of substandard barracks, and requires that enlisted housing meets the same basic standards as all other military housing.

Finally, in terms of allies, the defense bill strengthens America’s ability to partner with Australia and the United Kingdom in the implementation of the AUKUS agreement through which Australia will purchase up to five U.S. Virginia-class submarines. Because Virginia-class submarines are partially built in Newport News, these provisions create opportunity for further job creation and economic growth in Hampton Roads, according to Kaine’s release.