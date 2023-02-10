It’s official—former Culpeper Police Maj. Christopher Settle has been named the new Police Chief.

Settle replaces longtime former Chief Chris Jenkins, who retired in January.

Settle was selected from a pool of internal candidates, according to a release on Friday from Mary Brunner, the town’s Human Resources Director.

“It’s an honor to be named the 6th Police Chief in the department’s 67 year history,” Settle said in a statement.

“The Culpeper Police Department is committed to following the leadership and direction of Chief Jenkins and will continue to serve our community in any way we can.”

The new chief said it is a privilege to serve alongside the men and women of the department.

Settle said they will continue to strive for excellence to protect victims, offer resources and engage with all segments of the community.

The new chief has been with the Culpeper Police Department since 1997 and has been Major since 2015.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with an amazing police department with such dedicated and talented employees,” said Town Manager Chris Hively.

“Chief Jenkins did an amazing job leading the police department to where it is today, and I am fully confident in Chief Settle taking the baton and leading the department to new heights as we move into the future.”

Settle holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Radford University and will be completing a master’s degree in public safety from the University of Virginia in May.