A trio of entrepreneurial endeavors earned substantial cash investments recently as winners of this year’s Culpeper Competes contest.

The Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development announced $30,000 in grants to the people behind Seven on Davis, Collector’s Den and 101 Latino Multiservice LLC.

Culpeper Competes is a 10-week entrepreneurship education competition program for people planning to open a new brick and mortar business in downtown Culpeper, for existing downtown Culpeper businesses with innovative ideas for expansion and any existing business that planned to expand to a location in downtown Culpeper, according to an agency release.

Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development partnered with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to present a seven-week workshop on starting a small business, accounting/finance and credit, operations/legal and leadership, and sales/marketing and branding. Near the end, competitors met with mentors to prepare for pitch night.

On Aug. 9, a dozen out of the 30 participants pitched their business ideas in front of five judges, vying for $30,000 in prize money.

“Competition was incredibly strong this year, our competitors presented a variety of new and expanded retail, food and beverage projects as well as healthcare, wellness, community, special event and overnight accommodation programs,” said tourism director Paige Read. “Each presentation was filled with vision, market data, financial planning and strategy. I left that night feeling grateful I wasn’t a judge, because I believe all 12 businesses should be businesses in Culpeper, and I look forward to continuing to support our competitors and entrepreneurs in helping bring their dreams to life.”

Seven on Davis, a new special event space and overnight accommodations project in the old Copper Fish restaurant on East Davis Street took first place, winning $15,000.

“This grant is absolutely a gift in this beginning phase of our new business,” said owner Joy Orr, expressing gratitude. “We have poured so much of our time, energy and resources into this new venture and we are at a place where every dollar counts.”

The grant will allow the venture to market far and wide to bring as many new faces into Culpeper as possible, she said, while allowing them to continue rehab a historic property and have a little cushion while figuring out operations.

“It is programs like this and people like the ones that run this program that make Culpeper such an incredible place to live and do business in,” Orr said.

Collector’s Den, an expansion project, took second place, winning $10,000.

“At Collector’s Den, we’re not just a store — we’re a community,” said co-owner Richard Ubario.

The pop culture shop, currently located in the Lord Culpeper Hotel, offers collectibles, gaming products and special programs. The vision for the store owned by siblings is to create a haven for collectors and enthusiasts to shop, play and grow, he said.

“Our plans include moving to a larger location that will not only accommodate an enhanced retail experience but also provide dedicated gaming spaces, party rentals and even more community-driven events,” Ubario said.

The store is also launching the Free SPACE project, inspired by a traditional bingo board, as recently featured in the Star-Exponent.

“Each space encompasses what we hope this project creates in Culpeper. The free space in the middle of this bingo board is designed to represent the space we create within our store for everyone to be themselves,” Ubario said.

101 Latino Multiservice, LLC., an expansion project, took third place in Culpeper Competes, winning $5,000. Owners Franz and Karina Rodriguez said they were honored to be selected for the prize.

“This grant will enable us to further our mission of providing essential services to the Latino community in Culpeper,” they said in a joint statement.

The couple plans to use the money to enhance outreach efforts, expand educational workshops, and continue their journey of empowering individuals and businesses. A portion will be used for computers, printers and software at the new location that recently opened in Culpeper Business Park along Lovers Lane.

“We are deeply grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community,” said the Rodriguez’s.

The Town of Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development Department launched Culpeper Competes in 2021. It is the goal of the department to continue the Culpeper Competes program in future years as funding allows, according to the release.