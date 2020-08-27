Several Fauquier deputies test positive for COVID-19

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported last week that three deputies had tested positive for COVID-19.
The two recent deputies’ location and means of exposure was to be determined, according to a release on August 21. Contact tracing was conducted internally and externally and notification made to individuals in close contact with the deputies.
The Fauquier Sheriff's Office is following all the proper protocol and procedures to ensure this exposure has not affected any other personnel, families or the general public, the release stated.
