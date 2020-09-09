Several regional events planned for 9/11 anniversary

Several events are planned in the region Friday to commemorate Patriot Day, the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil committed by members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda. On that day, four airplanes were used to carry out suicide attacks that killed almost 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000.
Two of the aircraft were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane hit the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
CulpeperDue to the pandemic, Culpeper bugler Gerry Schuck of Bugles Across America will not conduct his annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony this year involving the playing of Taps around the town of Culpeper.
“There are too many complications and I am placing everyone’s safety ahead of the ceremony,” he said in a recent announcement.
Schuck encouraged everyone to follow the regular schedule in observing a moment of silence at each of the appropriate times to remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
At 8:46 a.m. on that fateful day, American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
At 9:03 a.m., United Flight 175 crashed into the south face of the South Tower.
At 9:37 a.m., American Flight 77 struck the western side of the Pentagon. Culpeper residents Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants, died in the crash at the Pentagon.
At 10:03 a.m., United Flight 93 crashed 80 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
At those times, local photographer and volunteer firefighter Kim Atkins will visit the sites around town designated in years past to observe a moment of silence to honor the fallen—starting outside the Culpeper Courthouse—and invites the community to join her if they wish. Participants will be distanced and wearing masks.
FredericksburgThe Fredericksburg Chapter of Team Red, White & Blue will hold a “moving tribute” event on Friday, in which a U.S. flag will be carried from Fredericksburg to Richmond to help preserve the memory and show support for veterans who served as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The 56-mile relay begins at 5 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial Park, located at the intersection of Liberty, Barton and George streets. En route to Richmond, the group will be joined by members of its Richmond and Hampton Roads chapters at Brown’s Island, about one mile from the finish line.
The event ends at 5 p.m. at the Virginia War Memorial at 621 South Belvidere St. in Richmond, where the flag carried during the relay will be folded and presented to Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins.
Team Red, White & Blue was formed 10 years ago to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to the community through physical and social activities.
To participate in the relay, event organizers encourage prospective runners to register Thursday by emailing Larry Gilchrist, community engagement director of the group, at larry.gilchrist@teamrwb.org.
Stafford CountyStafford will hold a 9/11 memorial ceremony Friday at 9 a.m. near the entrance of the George L. Gordon, Jr. Administration Center at 1300 Courthouse Road.
Brief remarks will be delivered by Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur, as well as Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello. Cardello will also perform a ceremony in which five bell tolls will be sounded to honor and recognize fallen firefighters and first responders.
Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing during the event, however, county officials encourage guests to view the event online at facebook.com/StaffordCountyGovernment.
Spotsylvania CountyAlthough Spotsylvania will not host a public 9/11 ceremony, a private ceremony will be held Friday to dedicate the Guinea Station Road overpass signs honoring Army Cpl. Ryan McGhee. The former Massaponax High School student and football player was killed May 13, 2009, during Operation Iraqi Freedom when his unit came in contact with enemy forces while conducting combat operations in Balad.
Richmond, virtualThe Virginia War Memorial in Richmond will commemorate Patriot Day at 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 11 with a special livestream event and film presentation.
Due to public health restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be virtual, broadcast live at the Virginia War Memorial on Facebook and at vawarmemorial.org/events/patriotday2020/.
Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director and noted military historian, will host the program at the Memorial, where a portion of the Pentagon wall destroyed during the attack is on display. He will introduce the documentary, “A New Century, A New War.”
The 30-minute film, produced by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation as part of its Virginians at War film series, chronicles the memories and emotions surrounding the 9/11 attacks as experienced by Virginia veterans and family members, according to a release from Virginia War Memorial. The film also addresses the U.S. response in sending military forces to Afghanistan and Iraq.
“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died during the terrorist attacks nineteen years ago on 9/11/01,” said Mountcastle said in a statement. “These were the first large scale direct attacks on American soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. We sincerely hope that the public will join us for our livestream ceremony this year to remember these heroes and their sacrifice and reaffirm our resolve to stand up to all who would attack our great Nation.”
James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438
