Severely injured bald eagle found in The Plains euthanized, had high blood lead levels

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce recently admitted its second bald eagle of the new year. Unfortunately, the bird was so injured and with elevated levels of lead in its blood stream, it had to be put down.

Only in rare instances does the wildlife center send a staff member out to rescue an animal. Typically, they rely on the finder or animal control officers to contain a patient and bring it to the animal hospital.

However, eagles can be dangerous to handle and there were no other resources available, so the rehabilitation manager went out to contain and transport the patient earlier this month, according to a release.

According to the release, the adult bald eagle was lying on the ground in an open field in The Plains in Fauquier County. The eagle was relatively quiet, making it fairly easy to catch and contain—an indication that this bird was ill or injured.

The eagle's intake revealed an old fracture to the right femur where the leg healed at a nearly 90-degree angle out to the side. Combined with the degree of emaciation and dehydration noted, it was likely the eagle had been suffering with this injury for quite some time. The eagle was also suffering from extremely elevated blood lead levels.

With the severe leg injury preventing him from catching prey, the eagle likely found it easier to scavenge. Hunting season often correlates to an increase in the number of patients with lead toxicity, the wildlife center stated.

The center suspects the bird may have repeatedly scavenged gut piles or carcasses containing lead ammunition.

It's hard to know which came first—the injury or the poisoning—but either way, using alternative ammunition can help prevent suffering in eagles, vultures, opossums, numerous other scavenging species and even people, the center stated. Non-lead ammunition has come a long way in both price and efficacy. The center urges all hunters to make the transition and help save wildlife.

Unfortunately, the eagle did require humane euthanasia. This bird was suffering, would not have survived long in the wild, and there was no treatment option that would have given this patient a good quality of life, in captivity or the wild, the center stated.

“Euthanasia is always a hard decision for us to make, but often it is the kinder option. We are glad we could make this eagle's end a peaceful one.”