Sewer main damage closes portion of South Blue Ridge Avenue to thru-traffic

Subsurface damage occurred Friday afternoon to a 12-inch gravity sewer main on South Blue Ridge Avenue in the town of Culpeper.
A portion of the road, from West Chandler to West Cameron streets, will be closed to thru-traffic through the weekend until the emergency repair can be made next week. A safety work zone will be in place.
Town of Culpeper Public Works Department employees responded to the scene Friday to investigate the damage and construct a temporary bypass for routing the sanitary sewage, according to a town news release. The repair is expected to commence during the week of August 31 to allow for contractor mobilization and utility coordination, the town said.
The cause of the damage is under investigation, Public Services Director Jim Hoy said.
During this time, motorists should expect delays in this area and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions on this corridor. For information, contact 540/825-0285.
