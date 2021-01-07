Sex, Drugs & God addiction recovery opens office in Culpeper

A formerly mobile Culpeper nonprofit dedicated to helping people struggling with addiction recently put down brick-and-mortar roots with the opening of its first physical office.
Since 2017, the purposefully named Sex, Drugs & God ministry has provided its free peer recovery coaching services out of an old, donated RV, traveling around the five counties to try and equip people with tools to succeed.
The nonprofit’s name is supposed to be bold and in your face to grab attention, said Sex, God & Drugs founder and sole practitioner Dan Obarski three years ago in an interview with the Star-Exponent when the nonprofit started.
A certified peer recovery specialist with a heart to make a change, he launched the one-man nonprofit after changing his own life following a lifetime of vice and drug use.
Obarski’s nonprofit uses regular meetings, accountability reviews and consistent behavioral modeling to teach the necessary skills to transition to life beyond drug addiction.
Three years later, Obarski is still at it trying to help people overcome addiction, though the RV hasn’t weathered so well and is in the shop for massive repairs.
So on Dec. 1, 2020, he hung a sign on the first floor of the brick office building at 471 James Madison Highway in the town of Culpeper. Obarski hosted an open house there with clients, family and friends on Dec. 19.
“Now it is really grown and the impact we are having is pretty strong,” Obarski said in a phone call Wednesday. “Unfortunately, we have had some very painful losses as well.”
He recently lost one of very first clients to a drug-related death, Obarski said: “Heart-wrenching. That young man meant a lot to me. It hurt a lot.”
Though the recovery route program is free at Sex, Drugs & God, people are not knocking down his door to receive it, especially during COVID-19.
“When the pandemic started here locally there was a huge drop-off of contact and clients coming in and saying I want help,” he said. “We went dark for almost five months.”
In a “normal” year, about 40 local people start the program and about 65 percent complete the six-to-nine-month engagement and are now in sustained recovery, Obarski said.
Recovery is always hard, but the pandemic made it more challenging.
“Existing clients, 95 percent stayed plugged in, are weathering the storm, are doing great, but a small portion retreated to a comfort zone and punched out,” he said. “Sadly, several clients have passed.”
Obarski said he works primarily as an accountability coach, helping clients reach their goals and become contributing members of the community. A former Marine with an imposing demeanor who was used to being in control, he now uses that influence for positive growth.
Obarski encourages clients to get involved in NA, AA, Smart Recovery of other programs. But there is more to recovery than just those 12 steps, he said, noting people must learn how to live and maintain responsibilities.
Two certified peer recovery volunteers are helping Obarski run the nonprofit strictly supported with community donations solely used to fund services for those in need. He said he is overwhelmed at the support from the community these past three years.
Obarski does not make a salary for the work he does and his volunteer board—made up of local business people—does not get paid. His wife, Donna, provides immense support for the ministry, he said: “I couldn’t do it without her.”
Moving into an office just made sense, Obarski said, as it was costing more to maintain the circa 2000 RV than to rent the space. Plus, he added, working out of an office is much better than out of a bus. All applicable pandemic guidelines are being followed in client sessions, Obarski mentioned.
He hopes the mobile counseling unit eventually gets on the road again as more volunteers step up. New clients are being accepted as well.
“People seeking recovery are not beating down the doors these days,” he said, adding, “I will take new clients until l can’t fit them into my calendar anymore.”
Asked what motivates his work, Obarski said he gains more peace, comfort and reality out of the client experience than what he gives.
“It keeps me grounded and focused,” he said.
Sex, Drugs & God offers free peer recovery coaching and services to people in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
“By modeling replacement, not just abstention, we help clients find healthy replacements for their destructive addiction. We also help our clients find and access community resources that are available to help them transition back into a life of normalcy,” according to sexdrugsandgod.org. See Sex Drugs & God on Facebook or call 540/779-0088.
