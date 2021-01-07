Sex, Drugs & God addiction recovery opens office in Culpeper

Obarski encourages clients to get involved in NA, AA, Smart Recovery of other programs. But there is more to recovery than just those 12 steps, he said, noting people must learn how to live and maintain responsibilities.

Two certified peer recovery volunteers are helping Obarski run the nonprofit strictly supported with community donations solely used to fund services for those in need. He said he is overwhelmed at the support from the community these past three years.

Obarski does not make a salary for the work he does and his volunteer board—made up of local business people—does not get paid. His wife, Donna, provides immense support for the ministry, he said: “I couldn’t do it without her.”

Moving into an office just made sense, Obarski said, as it was costing more to maintain the circa 2000 RV than to rent the space. Plus, he added, working out of an office is much better than out of a bus. All applicable pandemic guidelines are being followed in client sessions, Obarski mentioned.

He hopes the mobile counseling unit eventually gets on the road again as more volunteers step up. New clients are being accepted as well.