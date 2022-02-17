Shelter opens in Culpeper area for pets of people fleeing domestic violence

Leaving behind a pet in a domestic violence situation is a no-go for many survivors.

Women will sometimes stay because they can’t bear the thought of what may happen to their animal. But that cycle of hopelessness ends now for the Culpeper area.

Thanks to a series of grants, including from Purina and the nonprofit RedRover, people escaping violence in the home can also take their pets. New emergency housing especially for animals makes that possible.

A few years back, the local domestic violence shelter took in a woman and her child. Though they were brought to a secure location, the abuser targeted the family pets.

“He threatened to hang them,” said Cindy Hedges, executive director at Services to Abused Families.

Threatening animals is not a crime, she said.

“We were left trying to figure out how to keep the mom and child safe along with getting the pets to safety,” she said.

With community support, arrangements were made, Hedges said, adding this is not an uncommon scenario.

“Often the abusers will abuse the family pets or threaten if the pets are left behind to do the unthinkable,” she said. “Many victims will not leave without their pets.”

While SAFE had other options for boarding animals, it was not enough.

“Families need to be kept whole, especially in situations like these,” Hedges said.

This launched a mission to keep the pets with their people in times of trouble.

Tracy L. Webb Memorial Foundation, of Woodstock, gave the first grant. Pamprints, LLC of Culpeper County donated architectural plans for the facility at no charge.

Permits were obtained and the project was ready to launch—then COVID hit, delaying the effort.

When SAFE was finally able to move forward, the cost of materials had skyrocketed, and more funds were needed to make it happen, Hedges said.

The local domestic violence shelter and prevention nonprofit turned for help to the California nonprofit, RedRover. Part of its mission is establishing shelters for pets of domestic violence victims. Purina got on board with its partners at RedRover, donating money for pet food.

Together, through the Purple Leash Project, a nearly $8,000 grant allowed a shelter to be constructed for the pets of local people fleeing violence in their homes, which is now up and running. It has already housed animals, Hedges said.

Currently, only 15 percent of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets, according to a recent release from Purina and RedRover announcing the SAFE grant.

Nearly half of abuse survivors will delay leaving their abuser if they can’t bring their pet, the release stated.

“The Purple Leash Project is focused on easing a survivor’s decision to leave abuse,” said Purina CEO Nina Leigh Krueger in a statement. “Knowing that there are resources available to them and their four-legged family members aids in their decision to leave.”

Purina has gifted 30 grants worth more than $500,000 to shelters across the country.

And since the Purple Leash Project was founded in 2019, Purina has provided more than $1 million in support of the initiative. The goal is to ensure that at least 25 percent of domestic violence shelters are pet-friendly by 2025, the release stated.

