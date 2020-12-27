 Skip to main content
Shelter Pets for week of Dec. 27, 2020
The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.

These pets are available for adoption:

Nick, 6 months old, neutered male DSH

Thomas, 2 years old, male DSH

Danny, 1 year old, neutered male DLH

