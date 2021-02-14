Shelter Pets for week of Feb. 14, 2021
- By CONTRIBUTED REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on his vote to convict President Trump in his second impeachment trial:
Michael Owings, Culpeper Christian School’s longtime administrator, was terminated Friday, according to a person connected with the school.
Struggling movie chain situated on town property behind $50K on rent, closed in 2020 due to pandemic, like Dominion Skating Rink, which was recently sold, its future unknown.
A teenager got 33 years minimum for a robbery in Richmond. Now, 100,000+ people have signed a petition for clemency.
Nick Robinson, now 27, is serving out his sentence at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville, where he will remain until he is nearly 50 years old.
Nearly every day, on one of America’s Civil War battlefields, some tangible bit of history is erased. Relic hunters were at work, unearthing t…
Culpeper Town Council, by a vote of 5-4, decided Tuesday night to change the name of Lake Pelham.
Culpeper Branch NAACP president: “No one is going to beg to take down a statue or change a name. All we can tell you is it’s wrong historically, spiritually, fundamentally wrong and that keeping those things stain the so-called democracy and unity we say we want."
Nonprofit foundation slated to open facility off of Lovers Lane in early 2022 with "affordable programs" for all.
- Updated
The ploy was discovered when the boy began dry-heaving, shaking and crying at school, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the boy could have died but recovered and seems to have no lasting physical effects from the episode.
The young Stafford County man found dead Monday night in Spotsylvania County had been dismembered, authorities said Friday.