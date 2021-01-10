 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelter Pets for week of Jan. 10, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick

Shelter Pets for week of Jan. 10, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.

These pets are available for adoption:

Tiny Tim is a 6-month-old male hound.

Nala is an 11-month-old, spayed female Lab-boxer, mix.

Thomas is a 1-year-old, neutered male DSH.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadians call out leaders for breaking own Covid rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News