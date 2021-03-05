Shelter Pets for week of March 7, 2021

The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.
These animals are available for adoption:
Zya, a 1-year-old, spayed, female DSH feline.
Wiley, a 3-year-old male, DSH barn kitty.
