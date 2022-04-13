Shenandoah National Park announces Wildflower Weekend events May 14-15

Spring wildflowers and nature art will be celebrated during Shenandoah National Park's 35th annual Wildflower Weekend on May 14-15, 2022.

Guided hikes and programs will focus on the diversity and importance of not only hundreds of species of flowering plants that are protected by the park, but other seasonal changes as well.

Special features this year include a botanical art workshop led by watercolor artist Betty Gatewood, as well as a wildflower photography workshop led by Ann and Rob Simpson. No art experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided. There will also be a presentation by Shenandoah’s current Artist-in-Residence, Jillian Sico.

All programs are free. No reservations are needed. But there is a $30 entrance fee to the park (good for seven days). Adults and children are welcome on all Wildflower Weekend programs.

For more information about spring in Shenandoah and the complete Wildflower Weekend schedule of programs, visit nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/spring.htm.

There will also be regularly scheduled weekend Ranger programs at the park's visitor centers at mile marker 4.6 and mile 51.

For those who cannot attend in person, Shenandoah’s virtual wildflower walks from 2021 are on the park’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS.

Wildflower Weekend is supported by the Shenandoah National Park Association. The Artist-in-Residence program is supported by the Shenandoah National Park Trust.