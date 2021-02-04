Shenandoah National Park implements federal mask requirement

Shenandoah National Park on Friday for the first time announced a mask mandate for all indoor spaces on its grounds as well as popular outside gathering spots as local impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt going on a year.

"To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and National Park Service facilities and in support of Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, NPS is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors," the Shenandoah release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities, including, but not limited to, park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, restaurants, backcountry shelters, picnic pavilions and restrooms.

Masks are also required on park lands when distancing cannot be maintained, including crowded trailheads, narrow or busy trails, overlooks, and other areas of interest that draw large groups of visitors.

The public can find information about the requirement at nps.gov/shen and on signs throughout the park.